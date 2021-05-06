WATCH: Thief Caught on Camera Stealing College Pitcher’s Prosthetic Arm

Surveillance cameras at a South Dakota college caught a thief stealing a $25,000 prosthetic arm from a college baseball player.

Parker Hanson, a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher for Augustana University, was born without his left arm. He had a specially-made prosthetic that he had left in his unlocked truck outside his home, the Daily Mail reported.

The theft was recorded on a neighbor’s security camera.

The custom prosthetic rig would be useless to anyone but Hanson. “It’s only for me. I’m the only person in the world that can use that arm,” the player said.

Sioux Falls police reportedly found the bag on Tuesday and found some of the prosthetic parts inside. But the arm itself was missing from the bag.

UPDATE: Overnight my backpack was dumped at the end of our block and police recovered it and brought it to my house. My… Posted by Parker Hanson on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Hanson has been using a spare arm, but it is not as good as the custom piece.

Unfortunately, NCAA rules prohibit him from accepting donations to buy a replacement arm until after the season ends.

Hanson also said that he would donate any excess money given to him to buy a new prosthetic to “the community or charities that help people with disabilities.”

With the story in the news, the player also said he is planning to meet with children who have disabilities. “If I can make a positive impact in someone’s life every single day, then that’s my definition of a good day. I just want to bring a smile to people’s faces,” he said.

Hanson also released images from the surveillance and asked for people to help find the thief.

Any information about this person or car would be greatly appreciated. Footage caught on my neighbors security camera… Posted by Parker Hanson on Monday, May 3, 2021

“While at Augustana, he started one game and made three appearances on the mound for the Vikings and was named to spring NSIC All-Academic Team in 2020,” the Mail added.

