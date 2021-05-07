The Idaho police officer placed on administrative leave after mocking criticism of NBA star LeBron James has signed a new book deal.

Bellevue, Idaho, Marshal deputy Nate Silvester told the media told KTVB that he was returned to duty after his suspension.

The deputy also noted that he has signed a new book deal with Di Angelo Publications for a book he intends to entitle “Never Off Duty,” KTVB Channel 7 reported.

Deputy Silvester was suspended after posting a video mocking the L.A. Laker, who tweeted and deleted a picture of an officer present at the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting with a caption reading, “YOU’RE NEXT.”

In a video, Silvester posited a conversation with James about an altercation between two black people.

“You don’t care if a Black person kills another Black person, but you do care if a white cop kills a Black person, even if he’s doing it to save the life of another Black person?” Silvester said in his video. “I mean, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but then again, you are really good at basketball, so I guess I’ll take your word for it.”

A policeman calls LeBron for advice in hilarious viral video pic.twitter.com/iQmLOKFXHr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 25, 2021

The video was viewed over 5 million times. And in short order, a GoFundMe page raised more than $500,000 for the officer.

Silvester noted that he would donate a portion of the GoFundMe money to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.