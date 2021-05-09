Brother of Bears Star Tarik Cohen Found Dead at Electrical Substation

Tyrell Cohen, twin brother of NFL star Tarik Cohen, was found dead at an electrical substation in Raleigh, North Carolina, after he reportedly entered the facility while fleeing the police.

The body of Tyrell Cohen, 25, was identified by members of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Cohen was reported missing on Saturday night after he did not return home. Tarik Cohen made several social media posts asking for help locating his brother.

According to WRAL:

Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker stated that deputies responded to the Duke Power substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks Roads, after an employee discovered the body of a man inside the substation’s perimeter. It’s believed Cohen died of electrocution while attempting to climb some of the equipment. The Raleigh Police Department and State Highway Patrol attempted to locate Cohen before calling off the search. It’s believed that Cohen entered the perimeter of the substation while fleeing from law enforcement. A family member filed a missing person’s report with the Raleigh Police Department Saturday night, after Cohen failed to return home. Raleigh Police resumed the search this morning, after the report was filed. Duke Energy personnel also assisted law enforcement.

This is not the first of Tarik Cohen’s brothers to fall victim to tragedy in recent years. His younger brother, Dante, was shot and paralyzed from the waist down in 2019.