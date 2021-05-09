House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) fouled up an attempt to honor baseball legend Willie Mays on his 90th birthday on Thursday, instead posting a photo of herself with baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey.

“Happy 90th Birthday to an all-American icon, Willie Mays,” Pelosi tweeted Thursday. “A trailblazing, record-breaking baseball player, civil rights leader, and champion for youth sports and well-being, Willie Mays is a civic legend and national treasure.”

McCovey and Mays are both black Hall of Famers who played baseball for the San Francisco Giants.

The Democrat House Speaker apparently has pictures of herself smiling with both of them.

McCovey passed away on October 31, 2018, at the age of 80.

After the mistake drew attention online, staffers quickly swapped out the photo for one of Pelosi with Mays.

Happy 90th Birthday to an all-American icon, Willie Mays. A trailblazing, record-breaking baseball player, civil rights leader, and champion for youth sports and well-being, Willie Mays is a civic legend and national treasure. #SayHey90https://t.co/KLinpgJ0yL pic.twitter.com/hlpnU4nYpH — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 7, 2021

It is unclear how long the mistake stayed up on her Twitter account.

Pelosi’s office chalked off the mistaken tweet to a staffer error.

“A staffer inadvertently selected the wrong photo for the tweet,” Team Pelosi said in a statement to KCBS Radio. “The photo we wanted to use was of the speaker and Willie Mays at Willie McCovey’s August 2018 wedding. The quickly deleted photo was the wrong photo from the right wedding. We apologize for the error.”