Tom Brady Sr. ‘Salivating’ over Bucs-Patriots Game, Guarantees Win

People say not to make too big a deal over particular matchups when the NFL schedule is released. Well, Tom Brady’s dad is not listening to those people.

The father of the GOAT is paying particular attention to Week 4 when his son’s new team, the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, visits his former team, the New England Patriots, in Foxborough.

“I saw the schedule come out last night, and I started salivating when I saw that we play the Patriots in the fourth game of the season and that we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0 after the fourth game,” Brady Sr. said on the Zolak and Bertrand show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston on Thursday.

For his part, Tom Brady struck a far more conciliatory tone when talking about facing his former team.

It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends 😬 https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021

While Brady Sr. says there isn’t necessarily any hard feeling or ill-will towards the Patriots, he expects the Bucs to handle business.

Brady Sr explained:

We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily, frankly. It’s not a matter of walking out of town and being unhappy. He had a happy 20 years there and most successful 20 years there. Now he’s in another place with another opportunity to win. That’s great. And the Patriots have reloaded and they’re gonna be fit to bear as well. From my take on it, I think it’s gonna be great. I get to have a favorite team in the AFC and a favorite team in the NFC. And then they play on the fourth week of the year. It’s been a really — I’m thrilled for this.

The Patriots and Bucs did not play each other during Brady’s first year in Tampa. So, the October 3rd trip to New England will be Brady’s first time in the visitor’s locker room at Foxborough.

Ticket prices for the Week 4 matchup have skyrocketed since the schedule was released on Wednesday. Club seats on Ticketmaster are over $1,000, and some have ranged as high as $12,000.