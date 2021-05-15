Proud to Be American: DeSantis Speed Scabbard Leather Holster

The DeSantis Gunhide Speed Scabbard is an outside the waistband holster designed for everyday carry and made in the USA.

Some models of the Speed Scabbard are available in a bare bones, leather holster format with two belt slots and no retention screw. But the models we used had three belt slots and a retention adjustment.

The third belt slot gives the concealed or open carrier the unique leather holster option of being able to alter the height at which the gun rides on the hip. For people who live in a warm climate, where t-shirts are the daily clothing choice, the third belt slot option means you can get the holster higher on hip so it is less likely to show below the shirt.

The third belt slot also gives the concealed or open carrier the option of adjusting the cant at which the pistol sits on the hip. It is only a slight variation in cant, but it is one of the benefits of using a Speed Scabbbard.

The retention screw is a great option on a leather holster, as it allows the carrier to fine-tune how tightly the holster holds the pistol. Some people like an easy, quick draw, while others like the pistol held more firmly, requiring stronger pull to draw it. The Speed Scabbard retention adjustment lets the carrier decide how tight they want the holster to hold the gun.

The Speed Scabbard is wide in its design, and that allows it to disperse the weight gun in a way that contributes to all day carry comfort. We carried a Walther PPS M2 in a Speed Scabbard and the larger Sig Sauer SP2022 as well, and the uns were comfortable on the hip, at the ready, all day long.

DeSantis Gunhide is a family owned business and its products are made in America.

