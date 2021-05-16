At least nine transgender individuals — seven biological men and two biological women — hope to compete at the Olympics in July in Tokyo.

If any one of them qualifies and does compete, it will be the first time that women will officially compete against men, and men can compete against women at the Olympics.

The OutSports website has profiled seven of the nine and touted the controversial and historical milestone even as many collegiate female athletes, former female Olympians, and feminists oppose transgender men competing against women:

On the latest episode of the Five Rings To Rule Them All podcast, we talk about seven trans athletes we know of hoping for a spot at the Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (we were later notified by Britni de la Cretaz about Quinn, who makes eight, and then by Danielle Warby about Robyn Lambird, who makes nine). We already know that one athlete — Laurel Hubbard — has qualified for the Olympic Games. She is the first publicly out trans athlete to do so. Still, whether she’ll compete in Tokyo continues to be a mystery. Previously, there has been at least one Olympic athlete — Caitlyn Jenner — who came out publicly as trans after competing in the Olympic Games. Jenner famously won the men’s decathlon in 1976, as a Wheaties box and reality television followed. https://twitter.com/WomensLibFront/status/1393005806380015618

The website report, which claims there could be “at least 100 publicly out LGBTQ athletes” who could compete at the Summer Games:

Tiffany Abreu, Brazil, volleyball.

Tiffany Abreu, Brazil, volleyball. Nikki Hiltz, United States, track and field.

Nikki Hiltz, United States, track and field. Laurel Hubbard, New Zealand, weightlifting.

Laurel Hubbard, New Zealand, weightlifting. Robyn Lambird, Australia, para-athletics.

Robyn Lambird, Australia, para-athletics. Ness Murby, Canada, para-athletics.

Ness Murby, Canada, para-athletics. Valentina Petrillo, Italy, para-athletics.

Valentina Petrillo, Italy, para-athletics. Quinn, Canada, soccer.

Quinn, Canada, soccer. CeCé Telfer, United States, track and field.

CeCé Telfer, United States, track and field. Chelsea Wolfe, United States, BMX.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com