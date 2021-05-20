Ex-NBA Player Kwame Brown Slams Jemele Hill for Her ‘Little Democratic Talking Points’

Former NBA player Kwame Brown took aim Wednesday at former ESPN talker Jemele Hill for a tweet in which he felt she was calling him “violent.” In reply, he slammed her for mindlessly using her “little liberal, democratic talking points” to tear down black men.

For those unaware, Brown has been engaging in social media reprisals after Matt Barnes, and Stephen Jackson ridiculed him on their podcast, All of the Smoke. Brown and the hosts have traded numerous insults and accusations on Twitter and Instagram over the last week or so since the podcast dropped. It was into this conflagration Hill blundered when she tried to joke about the situation on Twitter on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Hill plied her funny bone by tweeting: “Kwame Brown got me checking the tape to make sure I ain’t ever said shit about him. If I did, I’m sorry. Please don’t talk about my momma.”

Kwame Brown got me checking the tape to make sure I ain’t ever said shit about him. If I did, I’m sorry. Please don’t talk about my momma. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 18, 2021

But it appears to be what Hill tweeted the day before that riled Brown the most. In her Monday tweet, Hill tried to make a joke of Brown by tweeting an Internet meme about “choosing violence.”

Kwame Brown today and yesterday pic.twitter.com/9ei8icC6jZ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 18, 2021

This “violence” tweet set Brown off. He was not happy that Hill was calling him violent for responding to people dogging him on podcasts and social media.

“Jemele Hill, good morning. Good morning Black queen,” Brown said to Hill in a Wednesday Instagram post. “You said all weekend I was being violent so that leads me to believe something is a little off about you. Ms. Hill, ma’am I have children and you just lied on me and you on deck.

“You trying to use your little liberal, democratic talking points that because I’m challenging these brothers on how they destroy Black men, I used my words,” Brown added. “And you used the word violence. That’s the narrative you wanna put out ma’am? I think you’re exposing yourself Ms. Hill.”

He captioned his post: “Jamal hill you lied on me, see you over on my YouTube. You’re on deck. When the hate don’t work they start telling lies!”

As usual, Hill tried to claim that she is the victim by trying to pretend she didn’t link Brown to violence, even though she did — Internet meme or no.

“To Kwame Brown: I said you CHOSE violence. It’s an expression from Game of Thrones. I didn’t call you violent. Please, and thank you,” she tweeted later on Wednesday.

To Kwame Brown: I said you CHOSE violence. It’s an expression from Game of Thrones. i didn’t call you violent. Please, and thank you. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 19, 2021

Hill followed that up with a reply to another Twitter user, saying, “That’s fine .. except I never said anything about him, and now he’s attacked me online, which is bringing a fresh set of threats to me for no reason.”

That’s fine .. except I never said anything about him and now he’s attacked me online, which is bringing a fresh set of threats to me for no reason — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 19, 2021

Hill did attack Brown; she did “say something.” How she could be surprised that people say things back to her is anyone’s guess.

