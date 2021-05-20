WATCH: ‘Actor of the Year’: NBA Player Calls LeBron Out for Playoff Flop

Now NBA players have joined the chorus of critics calling LeBron James out for his epic flop jobs. This time, “LeFlop” went too far.

Blazers guard CJ McCollum, one of the historically few people watching NBA games this year, was tuned-in to the waning moments of the Lakers game against the Warriors. LeBron was fouled (legitimately) by Draymond Green with 2:07 remaining and the Lakers trailing by 1 point. However, what followed was anything but legitimate, as James grabbed nearly every body part while remaining on the ground in hopes of getting awarded free throws.

Draymond was called for a common foul on LeBron. LeBron stayed down after the whistle. pic.twitter.com/8dRol1ovsp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2021

McCollum called James out immediately:

Actor of the year — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

Bron ain’t slick he wanted to rest for them free throws 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

While some may say that McCollum’s criticism is unwarranted because LeBron was legitimately fouled, watch this extended clip which shows how LeBron not only stayed on the ground but grabbed multiple body parts while remaining on the ground.

Yoooo @Bighouse_33@mark_coleman_ check this video out… Look at LeBron the whole Clip… He didnt know what to complain about… He grabbed the back of his head, his face, and then his leg lmao… Wtf lmaohttps://t.co/M5vewJzOpS — BigMigzGaming (@BigMigzGaming) May 20, 2021

A foul? Yes. A mugging worthy of grabbing multiple body parts and pretending to have gone blind? Nah.

LeBron, never one to embellish his own hero status, said in a postgame interview that after the foul, he saw “three rims,” and on the game-winning shot, he just aimed for the “middle one.”

LeBron on his game-winning shot: “After Draymond’s finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there. I just shot for the middle one” (via @Rachel__Nichols) pic.twitter.com/Di0Je54UWT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2021

This explanation didn’t fly with McCollum either.

I’m going to sleep . 3 rims 😂😂😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

Credit to McCollum for having the guts to call out the NBA’s real commissioner, the man who is truly running the league. And, of course, having the courage to call out Communist China’s favorite player. Appreciate McCollum’s Twitter account while you can. Who knows how long it will still be around after offending “The King?”