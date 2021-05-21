Hims & Hers: Alex Rodriguez Launches Makeup for Men

Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez just went from the glitz of the baseball spotlight to the glam of the makeup mirror with a new line of makeup for men.

No longer content to let ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez outshine him, Rodriguez has launched his new makeup line with the Hims wellness company he invested in last year.

“I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps,” Rodriguez Thursday on Twitter.

“That’s why I am excited to share a new @wearehims product – The Blur Stick. It’s a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections. Check it out, I think you’ll be surprised how often it comes in handy,” he added.

According to a press release:

The Blur Stick is available in eight shades ranging from fair to deep and comes packaged in a sleek container with a screw-top lid that makes carrying it throughout the day mess- and hassle-free. The tube—the size of a lip balm—has ingredients that soothe and moisturize while providing quick, smooth coverage that can seamlessly hide dark undereye circles and camouflage blemishes in a matter of seconds. The Blur Stick is the newest addition to the Hims & Hers suite of skincare products that also includes a selection of moisturizers, serums and supplements along with access to customizable Rx solutions for anti-aging and acne.

Naturally, his tweet brought a wave of ridicule and allusions to his former paramour, J-Lo.

One user joked, “Can this also be used on humans?” Another Twitter fan snarked, “I’m not sure what’s dumber. Buying makeup from a guy or buying makeup from the guy that cheated on J-Lo.”

The couple announced the end of their relationship in April, saying, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

The pair continue to work together in their Hims & Hers wellness company, though, and the new men’s makeup stick is ARod’s first major foray into that field. The company recently went public after merging with Oaktree Acquisition Corp in a deal that valued the enterprise at $1.6 billion.

