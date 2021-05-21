TEBOW-MANIA: Top 5 Selling Items at NFL Shop Are All Tim Tebow Items

One day after Tim Tebow signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former Heisman Trophy winners merchandise is dominating the NFL.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, all of the top five selling items on NFLShop.com are Tim Tebow items.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

As Pro Football Talk reports:

Click the “Shop Now” link, and you’ll see a list of options with three Tebow jerseys along the top. Click one of the Tebow jerseys, and you’ll get this message: ‘This is a special event item. Orders containing this item will be shipped separately. This item will be shipped 2-4 weeks after the player’s number is officially confirmed by the NFL.’

Tim Tebow’s longtime number, 15, is currently being worn by Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew. However, there’s some thought that Minshew will eventually be cut by the team this year and, with the new rules giving players the ability to choose numbers beyond the traditional numbers accorded to their positions, there’s a possibility Tebow could reclaim No. 15.

Though, of course, Tebow will have to make sure he doesn’t get cut either.

The two-time national champion is joining a crowded tight end room in Jacksonville, a group that (including Tebow) numbers six prospective tight ends. Most NFL teams will only keep three or four tight ends on the roster. However, with four of Jacksonville’s tight ends amassing the unimpressive total of 101 career catches, it’s not a particularly strong group.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement on Thursday. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

Tebow is reuniting with his former college coach Urban Meyer. Together the pair produced two national championships and a 2007 Heisman Trophy at the University of Florida.