Charles Barkley: ‘NBA Ain’t Got the Balls to Suspend LeBron James’

TNT analyst Charles Barkley says that the NBA lacks the testicular fortitude to suspend LeBron James despite the fact that James broke the league’s coronavirus restrictions by attending a promotional event on May 19.

“The NBA ain’t got the balls to suspend Lebron James. Zero.” former NBA star Charles Barkley said in an interview with LaJethro Jenkins. Barkley added that he knew there would be no punishment from the second he heard of James’ violation.

James attended a promotional event for the Lobos 1707 tequila company along with several celebrities, including actor Michael B. Jordan and rapper Drake. However, his attendance at the party violated the league’s coronavirus restrictions and should have triggered a 14-day quarantine away from the team.

The league’s lack of action against the L.A. Lakers star did not surprise Barkley in the least.

“The NBA, they ain’t got no chance of suspending Lebron James. If it was a nobody, they would put him in health and safety protocols,” Barkley said between chuckles. “Ain’t no fucking way LeBron James is going to be sitting out because of health and safety protocols.”

“Lebron James is playing Sunday. Guaaaaranteeed,” Barkley said, laughing.

"Ain't no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sit out because of health and safety protocols." Charles Barkley weighs in on the NBA and LeBron as only he can 🗣 Story, ICYMI ➡️ https://t.co/oV0JHNbfQB pic.twitter.com/pll38v6CnU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2021

As Barkley thought, the NBA decided to waive both the quarantine and any suspension for violating the rules.

“It’s a violation of the agreed-upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team,” a league spokesman said, according to USA Today.

