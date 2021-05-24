WATCH: ‘LeFlop’: LeBron Flops So Egregiously It Starts a Fight

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The only real thing that happened after LeBron James flopped during yesterday’s playoff game was the near fight that occurred after it happened.

Yes, LeBron’s flop was so shameless and terrible that grown men nearly came to blows because of it.

See for yourself:

If there were a flopping safety word that would make all of this stop, everyone should be screaming it right now.

Chris Paul is a much, much smaller human than LeBron James. There really is no scientific way in which Paul could have caused injury to James in this scenario. Yet, there is “The King,” writhing on the floor as his Laker teammates attempted to defend their leader’s “honor.”

Outrage online caused “LeFlop” to begin trending.

And of course, none better than this:

If there’s any consolation, the Lakers lost to the Suns 99-90. It’s probably safe to say that LeBron James has done more to expand the Phoenix Suns fanbase than the Phoenix Suns have ever done.

