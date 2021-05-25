WATCH: WNBA Player: ‘I Will Never Let a Man Disrespect Me, Especially a Little White One’

Liz Cambage, a WNBA player who self-describes as a “big old b*tch,’ unleashed a racist rant at an opposing coach after he commented on her weight.

Cambage, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, took to social media after her team’s game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday to blast Sun head coach Curt Miller for making a comment about her weight to an official.

“If there’s one thing about me is that I will never let a man disrespect me, especially a little white one,” Cambage said on Instagram.

“So to the coach of Connecticut — I’m sorry, little sir man, I do not know your name. But the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, ‘C’mon, she’s 300 pounds,’ I’m going to need you to get it, right baby.”

“I’m weighing 235 pounds, and I’m very proud of being a big b—h, big body, big benz, baby. So don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.

“Anyway to that little man — whole little, tiny, like where is you? — stop trying to project your insecurities baby,” Cambage said. “Pick up the phone, call the psych, because you projecting some bulls–t right now. And next time you try to disrespect me, remember, I’m 235. It might seem like 300 pounds to your little ass. I’m 235, baby.”

As for Miller, the head coach has been suspended and fined by the WNBA.

“During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight,” Miller said. “I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”

As the New York Times reports, “The fine is $10,000, and the one-game suspension will keep Miller out of Connecticut’s matchup with the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.”

However, the league has not meted out any punishment to Cambage, despite using a racial reference in her rant against Miller.