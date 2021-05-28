WATCH: Trump Supporters Ejected from Yankee Stadium for Displaying ‘Trump Won’ Sign

Two men were quickly booted from Yankee Stadium on Thursday night after unveiling a large “Trump Won Save America” sign.

The men displayed the sign on the second deck of the stadium, first base side, during the second game of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays. As one might expect from one of the bluest cities in one of the bluest states in America, the display was not greeted warmly by fans.

WATCH: Fans drop a massive “Trump Won” banner over the second deck at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/TV5yGkSTkx — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) May 28, 2021

JUST IN 🚨 Someone waved a large “Trump Won Save America" flag at Yankee stadium pic.twitter.com/gSNxeZyqI5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 28, 2021

Facebook video shows the crowd cheering and chanting for the cops to remove the Trump supporters from the stadium.

At one point, a fan in the lower deck attempted to pull the banner down, according to the New York Post.

At least one of the sign-hangers was seen being led away in handcuffs.

The video is noteworthy in that it shows one of the few instances of New Yorkers supporting the police in the last year.