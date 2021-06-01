Kevin Garnett Blasts Kyrie Irving for Stomping Celtics’ Logo After Nets Win

Former Celtics center Kevin Garnett took a shot at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving Sunday for stomping on the Celtics center court logo of Lucky the Leprechaun following the Nets’ 141-126 win over the Celtics.

According to MSN.com, after the game, Garnett jumped to his Instagram Story account to slam Irving for his disrespect for the logo of the team he once played for. Garnett was flabbergasted at Irving’s stomping, writing, “So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie Stomping ‘Lucky?’‍♂‍” he wrote. “We just gonna act like we didn’t see that? ‍♂‍ Tf going on.”

Sure enough, video of the incident seems to confirm that Irving specifically stomped on Lucky’s face as the players slapped hands after the game:

Kyrie appeared to step on the Boston logo as he greeted his teammates at half court postgame. (via @yornoc74) pic.twitter.com/thcXjX15He — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2021

Of course, Irving played for Lucky’s team from 2017 to 2019. A Celtics fan was arrested later for throwing a water bottle at Irving.

The water bottle incident occurred as Irving was leaving the court after scoring 39 points:

Water bottle nearly hits Kyrie Irving as he walks to the locker room following Game 4 in Boston. pic.twitter.com/RrtZth3cqt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 31, 2021

The fan was charged and banned from TD Garden Arena.

