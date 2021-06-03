MLB Broadcaster to Undergo Sensitivity Training After Joke About Marcus Stroman’s Du-Rag

A joke about Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s du-rag has landed an MLB broadcaster in hot water and led to him apologizing for the “insensitive” remark.

During the second inning of the Mets-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, former Arizona manager Bob Brenly, who currently serves as a broadcaster for Bally Sports Arizona, attempted to joke about Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s du-rag.

“Pretty sure that’s the same du-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly joked.

The joke, however, failed to make Stroman laugh. After hearing the comment, Stroman took to Twitter to blast the “racist undertones” of Brenly’s joke.

Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! 🗣 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

In addition, Mets manager Luis Rojas sounded off on the incident by saying he was “very disappointed” by the comments.

Luis Rojas on Bob Brenly's comments about Marcus Stroman's durag: "It's completely inappropriate. I was very disappointed when I heard it. If it was a joke, I didn't get it. That will not help the baseball crowd grow in this game" pic.twitter.com/Y3c9htfhnh — SNY (@SNYtv) June 2, 2021

Brenly not only apologized for the joke, but he also agreed to undergo sensitivity training.

“During last night’s game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong … I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts. I have had several conversations with the D-backs, and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future.”