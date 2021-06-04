LePout?: No Handshakes as LeBron Storms Off After 1st Opening Round Playoff Loss of Career

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

LeBron is one-and-done for the first time in his NBA playoff career, and as one might imagine from a man who flops shamelessly, he didn’t take it well.

Instead of shaking hands with the victorious Suns who eliminated James and the Lakers without too much difficulty, the “Chosen One” left the floor and headed to the locker room.

A big and hearty “Thank you” can be extended from the rest of America to the Suns’ fans who appropriately chastised “The King” on his way off the floor. Of course, no one should be attending these games at all due to the NBA’s cozy relationship with a freedom-crushing, human rights oppressing, slave-labor using dictatorship in China.

However, having a large number of fans handy to ridicule the biggest baby in the history of the NBA has its perks.

Twitter got its fair share of licks in on James as well:

LeBron’s first opening-round playoff loss has many speculating that this could be the beginning of the end of his career. Let’s really hope that’s true.

