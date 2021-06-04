WATCH: Rays Triple-A Pitcher Hospitalized After Taking Line Drive to the Head

Tampa Bay Rays Triple-A pitching prospect Tyler Zombro was left hospitalized after suffering a line drive ball to the head in a game on Thursday evening.

Zombro took a line drive off the bat of Tides player Brett Cumberland in the top of the eighth inning.

After the ball struck, the 26-year-old pitcher fell to the ground in convulsions during a game between the Norfolk Tides and Durham Bulls. Fox News reported that he was soon carted off the field on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

“As of this morning, Tyler remains under the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital,” the Durham bulls tweeted on Friday.

“The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. Will provide updates as he progresses,” the statement added.

The game was suspended after Zombro’s horrific injury, with the Tides leading 12-4.

The Tides also posted a tweet noting that their thoughts are with Tyler and his family:

Zombro joined the minor leagues in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of George Mason University. This season he has earned a 3.18 ERA and made nine appearances thus far.

