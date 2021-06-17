Jemele Hill to Host Vice TV Doc About How the NFL Supposedly Fears Black Quarterbacks

Vice TV is preparing to debut a new documentary featuring former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill and Donavan McNabb that claims the NFL has a fear of black quarterbacks.

The show is to be entitled, Fear of a Black Quarterback, according to a report by The Wrap.

For a show about a lack of black quarterbacks, it will feature an awful lot of black quarterbacks saying there aren’t any black quarterbacks. Along with Donovan McNab, the show will also feature segments by Warren Moon, Akili Smith, Vince Young, Shaun King, Quincy Carter, and Marlin Briscoe.

According to Vice, the show “provides an inside look into McNabb’s NFL experiences and the hardships and discrimination Black players in this position have faced.”

“I’m honored to be a part of something that will allow people to see the full scope of what myself and so many other Black quarterbacks faced on a daily basis while we were in the league,” McNabb said of his participation. “I think about Warren Moon and other guys who paved the way for me, now it’s my turn to push the conversation around race, culture and different biases in the NFL forward so that having a Black kid in the quarterback position in the future won’t be such an anomaly.”

“As we’ve seen with our new series ‘Dark Side of Football,’ audiences are eager for a deeper look at the often-troubled history of this nationally beloved sport,” added Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice TV. “‘Vice Versa: Fear of a Black Quarterback’ is the latest installment that sheds light on untold truths and stories behind cultural institutions like the NFL, even long after the stadium lights are off.”

As Outkick noted, the documentary comes out at an interesting time considering the top four most highly-paid players in the NFL are black quarterbacks.

“Patrick Mahomes, is black. In fact, Mahomes is the highest-paid player in NFL history,” Outkick posted. “The second-highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, Dak Prescott, is black. The third-highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, Deshaun Watson, is black,” and, “The fourth-highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, Russell Wilson, is black.”

In addition, black quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Jamarcus Russell, Cam Newton, Kyler Murray, and Michael Vick were all first overall draft picks in their day. So, maybe there isn’t that much discrimination after all?

