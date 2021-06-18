Florida School Board Opposes State Law Protecting Women’s Sports

The trend of local school boards supporting radical left-wing policies on campuses is now taking place in Broward County, Florida, where board members have said they do not support the new state law that protects female athletes from competing against biological males who “identify” as women.

The Sun Sentinel reported on the controversial development:

The School Board, near the end of an eight-hour meeting Tuesday night, unanimously agreed to oppose the law, signed by DeSantis earlier this month known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” The law is designed to stop transgender girls from being able to play on girls’ sports teams, arguing they have an unfair advantage since they were born male. Supporters of transgender athletes say the advantages can be mitigated when a transgender girl takes hormone blockers and the law is merely a way to discriminate against transgender people. ‘The School Board of Broward County prides itself on being welcoming, affirming, and inclusive for all students, including all members of the LGBTQ+ community,’ the proclamation states. ‘Transgender youth are among the most misunderstood and marginalized within our schools and community.’

The resolution also said that transgender youth “deserve to live a life that is safe and free of discrimination of any kind.”

“The move is merely symbolic,” the Sentinel reported, calling the board “left leaning.” “School Board members acknowledge they still must comply with the law.”

“A time will come when we’ll be able to rescind this and change this situation,” board member Ann Murray said in the report.

The board also has supported amnesty for illegal aliens and spoke out against deportation after President Donald Trump was elected. It also supported a ban on so-called semi-automatic weapons, according to the Sentinel.

Conservatives have spoken out against the sports proclamation, including Darlene Swaffar, a Florida Republican who has run for Congress.

“You want to override the Florida Legislature and the governor,” Swaffar said. “You want to oppose fairness. Who opposes fairness? The Broward County School Board, that’s who.”

