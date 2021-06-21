Bills’ Cole Beasley Says He’d Retire Before Being Forced to Take Coronavirus Vaccine

Saying his principles are more important than earning a dollar, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has affirmed that he would rather give up his football career than be forced to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Beasley also said that he knows of many NFL players who don’t want the vaccine or felt pressured to take it even though they did not want to and that he is speaking on their behalf. “I feel for you, and I hope I’m doing my part to represent you guys,” he said.

The 32-year-old player jumped to Twitter with a long-form letter on Friday to let his feelings be known in what he entitled a “Public Service Announcement.”

“Hi, I’m Cole Beasley and I’m not vaccinated!” the player wrote as an opening in his letter.

“I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be in the public. If [you’re] scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period,” he continued.

“I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living,” he added. “I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual. That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best.”

“I’ll play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one,” Beasley said. “If I’m forced into retirement, so be it.”

Beasley also noted that he doesn’t “play for the money anymore,” adding, “My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar.” He also said he would stick by his ideals even if forced into retirement.

“A lot of other NFL players hold my position as well, but aren’t in the right place in their careers to be so outspoken,” Beasley finished. “I feel for you, and I hope I’m doing my part to represent you guys.”

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

Beasley spoke up about his views on the NFL’s continuing coronavirus policies before, as well. Before he posted his open letter, the player called the NFL’s virus policies “crazy” and attacked the players union for agreeing to the rules without taking it to the players.

“This is crazy,” Beasley tweeted. “Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back to where I am. So, what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No.”

He also claimed that the players union is not representing the players.

“The player association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here,” the Bills player added.

