Buccaneers on Return of Creamsicle Unis: ‘Not a Question of if, Just When’

For those of you sorely missing fabulous looking pirates with knives in their teeth adorned in creamsicle glory, you won’t have to wait much longer.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that they will indeed bring back the iconic (some would say horrid) look they entered the league with in 1976 as part of their throwback uniform.

The only question is, when will it happen?

“It’s very important to our fan base, as well as the Glazer family and our entire organization,” Bucs COO Brian Ford said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “We love to kind of reminisce and play some ’70s and ’80s music and bring out the big pom-poms and the creamsicle. So it’s not a question of if, it’s just when, and we’ll definitely keep you posted.”

The Bucs wore the creamsicle pirate on the side of their helmet from 1976 to 1995. The helmet switch became an issue this week after the league reversed its one-helmet policy on Tuesday.

However, there is a catch with the new rule.

“Although teams have until July 31 to adopt a second helmet for 2022, it’s too late to submit to the league a uniform change for 2022,” Pro Football Talk reports. “Thus, unless the Bucs wants to wear their Bucco Bruce helmets with one of their red-and-pewter configurations, the old-school helmets won’t be back until the old-school uniforms can return, in 2023.”

So, if Tom Brady is no fan of Bucco Bruce and looking to retire in 2023, he now has a good reason to call it quits. But if not, Bucco Brady here we come.