The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced that the NCAA Division I Council recommended the organization temporarily “suspend amateurism rules” on Monday, allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

The statement released from the NCAA states that they would leave in place “the commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school.”

Additionally, if the policy is adopted by the board, which will vote on Wednesday, the “temporary action would remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.”

The statement says the policy “provides the following guidance to member schools, student-athletes, and their families.” In doing so, athletes in college would be able to “engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located.” Though, the college and universities would be “responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.”

More so, the recommendation states that “student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law” would be able to engage in the same type of activities without violating NCAA rules regarding the athlete’s name, image, and likeness.

“College athletes can use a professional services provider for NIL activities,” the statement read. However, student-athletes should still have to report the “NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.”

Nevertheless, with this NIL interim policy, the schools and conferences can choose to adopt their own policies as well.