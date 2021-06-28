WATCH: Dan Crenshaw Calls for Gwen Berry to Be Removed from Olympic Team Over Anthem Protests

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) called for Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry to be removed from the U.S. Olympic team after she turned her back during the national anthem on Sunday.

Berry launched her latest protest against the country after winning a bronze medal at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Oregon. The Olympian turned her back as she stood at the winner’s podium as the Star-Spangled Banner played. She also waved a black t-shirt with the words “activist athlete” emblazoned on it.

Since Sunday’s event, there has been much criticism directed toward the 31-year-old athlete, but one reaction in particular has been a staple; that Berry shouldn’t be representing the U.S. if she hates the country so much.

That idea was articulated by the representative from Texas during a visit with Fox News on Monday.

During his visit with Fox & Friends, Crenshaw insisted that action should be taken. “We don’t need any more activist athletes. She should be removed from the team,” Crenshaw said.

Dan Crenshaw calls for Gwen Berry to be removed from the Olympic team because she turned away from the flag pic.twitter.com/c2xWKLXPPJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2021

Crenshaw added Berry was little different than the NBA players who have spent the last few years protesting during the anthem.

“The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America. That’s the entire point. OK so, you know, it’s one thing when these NBA players do it, OK fine, we’ll just stop watching. But now the Olympic team? And it’s multiple cases of this,” Crenshaw continued.

“They should be removed. That should be the bare minimum requirement is that you believe in the country representing,” he exclaimed.

For her part, Berry jumped to Twitter to deliver a message to the Texan.

At this point, y’all are obsessed with me https://t.co/HBWCE28s7x — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) June 28, 2021

