Former NFL Star Emmitt Smith to Join Jill Biden for Texas Vaccine Push

NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is set to join First Lady Jill Biden on a coronavirus vaccination push in Texas on Tuesday.

According to the White House, Smith, a former Dallas Cowboys running back, will accompany Biden on a tour of a vaccination site at Emmett J. Conrad High School before the First Lady travels to Houston for a vaccination event at Minute Maid Park, which will feature an appearance from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and the Houston Astros.

Both Biden and Emhoff are also slated to make a trip to Arizona on Wednesday for an appearance together at a vaccine clinic in Phoenix.

Smith sparked controversy in 2020 when he said he would kneel for the playing of the national anthem if he were still playing pro football.

“I have been a victim of it,” Emmitt said at the time of racial injustice. “It’s not like I am talking because something happened to George Floyd. Something happened to me more than one time, a couple of times it happened right here in Dallas.”

Over the past few weeks, Smith has assisted Biden with vaccine push events across the country.