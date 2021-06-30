Democrat lawmakers in Ohio had a fit at a recent legislative session when Republican Ohio Representative Jena Powell spoke about supporting the Save Women’s Sport Act to “protect women’s right and the integrity of women’s and girls’ sports.”

Powell was quickly interrupted by Democrats who shouted and banged their fists on furniture, with some yelling “point of order” to try to disrupt her remarks.

The amendment she introduced is aimed to protect biological female athletes from competing against biological males who “identify” as transgender women.

“The Save women’s Sports Act is a fairness issue to women to be able to achieve their dreams in athletics in our state,” Powell said. “It is crucial to preserving women’s rights and the integrity of women’s and girls’ sports.”

“Females are currently losing scholarships, opportunities, medals, and training opportunities,” Powell said.

“This amendment would require schools that are part of the OHSAA [Ohio High School Athletics Association] to designate separate teams for participants [according to] biological sex.

The two-minute video posted on social media has garnered more than 60,000 views and has drawn the ire of women who support the Act, including the feminist group Women’s Liberation Front or WoLF.

“This shot of the grown adult man throwing a literal temper-tantrum while a woman calmly speaks pretty much sums up the entire ‘trans rights movement,” WoLF tweeted.

This shot of the grown adult man throwing a literal temper-tantrum while a woman calmly speaks pretty much sums up the entire "trans rights" movement:https://t.co/AqMTwxSJa0 — WoLF (@WomensLibFront) June 29, 2021

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.