Reggie Bush Wants NCAA to Return His Heisman Trophy

In 2010 the NCAA forced Reggie Bush to return his 2005 Heisman Trophy for receiving improper benefits while at USC, but now Bush says it is time the trophy is returned to him.

As more states begin passing laws approving of paying college athletes, and as the NCAA reverses decades of opposition to it the idea, Bush now says that it is time that his past violations of those same rules be forgotten and for college sports authorities to give back his award.

But Bush is also saying that his pleas are being ignored by everyone.

“Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman,” Bush said Thursday, according to TMZ.

“We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the President of the Heisman Trust but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the Executive Director, who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could not help us,” Bush added.

He added that the NCAA has offered no assistance at all.

Reggie Bush statement after Supreme Court ruling yesterday: pic.twitter.com/Iia0xXz11f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

Along with retweeting Bush’s statement, fellow trophy winner Johnny Manziel added his support to Bush’s cause, saying, “Give Reggie Bush his Heisman back while we’re at it.”

Former San Francisco 49ers player Torrey Smith also called for the powers that be to return Bush’s Heisman:

Just like America needs to right it’s wrongs with Marijuana convictions, the NCAA needs to make things right with @ReggieBush ! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) July 1, 2021

In May, Playboy published a piece claiming that Bush said that the rules change “is going to destroy some people.”

“Guidance is the one thing that young athletes coming through the college system miss on so much,” Bush reportedly told Playboy. “I missed on it. They’re about to start paying college athletes. This is something that has never been experienced before, and it’s going to destroy some people if their foundation is not in the right place.”

Still, Bush claimed that the magazine took him out of context, and after the interview was released, he said, “this is not what I said nor the context I said it

