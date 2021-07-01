Appearing Wednesday on Newsmax TV, Republican California gubernatorial candidate and retired Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Caitlyn Jenner slammed hammer thrower Gwen Berry for turning away from the U.S. flag during the national anthem while on the podium at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
"I don't like political statements on the podium."@Caitlyn_Jenner on the actions from 'activist athlete' Gwen Berry, "Honestly, it's disgusting." pic.twitter.com/5VUW4l8GLp
— Newsmax (@newsmax) June 30, 2021
A transcript is as follows:
ERIC BOLLING: I’d love you to weigh in on the [Gwen Berry controversy].
CAITLYN JENNER: Honestly it’s disgusting. I love this country, I love this state. I was the first person ever to put the American flag up at the finish line in 1976, and I’m very proud of that because I’m proud of my country. I’m proud that my country gave me the opportunity to grow up to be who I am. I don’t like political statements on the podium. We shouldn’t do that. This is the greatest gathering of people and countries in the world. Over 200 countries will be at the Olympic Games. It has such potential for good. Don’t destroy it.
