North Korea Defector Calls Olympic Athlete Gwen Berry ‘Spoiled’

A woman who escaped real oppression in North Korea called Olympics national anthem protester Gwen Berry “spoiled” for turning her back on America.

Yeonmi Park, who defected from the tyrannical North Korean regime, appeared on Fox & Friends on Thursday and said that protesting against the U.S. during the national anthem was “unthinkable.”

“In North Korea, people who are actually oppressed don’t even know they’re oppressed,” Park told the Fox hosts in a video that can be seen here.

“The fact that she’s complaining about oppression and systemic racism — she does not understand that she’s so privileged,” she added.

Park noted that in a country with real oppression, protests such as Berry’s would result in imprisonment or even execution.

“If she was North Korean, not only herself will be executed, [also] eight generations of her family can be sent to political prison camp and execution,” Park explained.

Berry raised eyebrows when she refused to stand at attention on the medal dais after winning the bronze medal for hammer throwing at the Olympic trials in Oregon.

Berry later went on to falsely portray the national anthem as a song that promotes slavery.

“I was a slave,” Park noted. “I was sold in China in 2007 as a child at 13 years old. The people actually called slavery under Chinese Communist Party in North Korea. There is actual injustice,” she continued.

The defector added that there are “people dying to come to America at this very moment” to live in the freedom that Berry was criticizing.

“I just hope they go to North Korea, China and see how humans are being oppressed,” Park said of anti-America critics, adding, “And they will truly understand how valuable the freedom that we have is.”

