WATCH: Members of U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Turn Away from the Flag as WWII Vet Plays Anthem

Screenshot (12)
Screenshot
Dylan Gwinn

Several members of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) turned away from the flag as a 98-year-old WWII veteran played the national anthem.

The incident occurred Monday, just before the USWNT took-on Mexico in their final tune-up before the Tokyo Olympics.

A longer version of the video can be seen here:

The veteran playing the harmonica is Pete DuPré, who has gained national notoriety playing the anthem at sporting events all over the country.

The incident sparked intense backlash on Twitter.

The U.S. Women’s National Team defeated Mexico 4-0.

