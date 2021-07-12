Protesters in Cuba and Hong Kong appear to have a greater affection for the American flag than some of the nation’s Olympic athletes, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Monday.

His post appeared to reference the thousands of Cubans who hit the streets on Sunday calling for an end to the 62-year-old communist regime while chanting, wearing American flags, and, in many cases, facing police repression.

Protestors in Cuba and Hong Kong seem to love the American flag more than some of our Olympic athletes. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 12, 2021

According to Breitbart News:

The American flag, popularized as a protest symbol in Cuba by dissident Daniel Llorente, made multiple appearances among Cubans on Sunday. Video authenticated by the Miami broadcaster AméricaTeve showed a group of Cubans carrying an American flag through the streets of Havana on Sunday while chanting, “freedom!” Videos taken by Cubans on social media and distributed through other Latin American news organizations also show the presence of the U.S. flag.

Clips also showed the massive crowds marching in the streets:

The American flag became a symbol of resistance against China amid protests in Hong Kong, Breitbart News reported in 2019.

Across the globe, there is no more ubiquitous symbol for freedom than 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Inspires billions; drives American Leftists crazy. https://t.co/jMhsI729BL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, as excitement grows regarding the upcoming 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo, some are expecting participants to engage in protesting after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) relaxed restrictions on protesting and political expression.

“The move comes as several athletes from an array of sports demonstrated their disdain for America, most recently U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away from the American flag during the playing of the National Anthem after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics during trials in Oregon,” Breitbart News reported.