Conservative Group to Air Ad Defending Georgia Voter Law During All-Star Game

Heritage Action, a national conservative group, announced they would be purchasing ad time during Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game to defend Georgia’s election integrity laws against misleading attacks from the left.

The ad time cost the group $168,000.

The All-Star Game was moved from the Atlanta to Denver shortly after Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed an election integrity bill that strengthened voting rules in the state. The Democrats used this as an opportunity to spread false information about the law, saying its intent was to restrict the voting abilities of minority groups.

Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson said in a press release that, “Georgians deserve to know exactly why Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game and abandoned the Peach State.”

She further explained that the group’s ad shows “Georgia’s new election law ensures it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat, but politicians like Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams falsely smeared the bill as ‘Jim Crow.’”

Anderson continued, “Liberal politicians and woke corporations worked together to attack Georgia’s law, create a false narrative, and move the All-Star Game to Denver, depriving Georgians of $100 million in lost revenue. Georgians deserve the facts, not political attacks.”

The ad campaign is set to include $150,000 for a TV ad buy that will play during the game in the Atlanta metro area, in addition to spending over $18,000 around the state before and during the game.

The ad emphasizes that President Joe Biden lied about the election law, which the Washington Post fact-checkers called him out for and gave him the highest rating of “Four Pinocchios.”

The ad also highlights that the new election laws “provide a pressure-free voting experience, special interest groups are kicked out of polling places, and counties can still provide water for people waiting in line.”

The ad ends with telling viewers ” the truth” and asking viewers to “read it yourself, and don’t fall for the lies by those who want to divide us.”

Heritage Action is also set to run a $250,000 digital advertising campaign in Georgia.