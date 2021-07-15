‘Stack the Deck Against Hate’ Trading Cards Feature Transgender Athletes

LGBTQ activists have launched a campaign against legislation protecting women’s sports with collectible trading cards that feature photos of “renowned” transgender athletes.

The trading cards are made of recycled copies of legislation that bans biological men from competing in women’s sports and other measures considered “anti-trans” by LGBTQ activists, the campaign, titled “Stack the Deck Against Hate,’ stated Tuesday.

Lambda Legal and Athlete Ally launched the campaign, which comes in advance of the summer Olympic games.

An announcement about the trading card effort stated:

The Stack the Deck Against Hate campaign is shredding stacks of hateful anti-trans legislation and recycling them into sports trading cards that celebrate and honor trans athletes across the country. This action sends a powerful message to trans athletes: You are seen and valued, and you will never be legislated out of existence.

According to the announcement, four “renowned” transgender athletes are featured in the deck:

Mack Karam Beggs is the two-time state wrestling champion and featured in Hulu's "Changing The Game" documentary, as well as "Mack Wrestles" on ESPN's 30 for 30 short films.

Fallon Fox is the first openly trans professional mixed martial artist.

Patricio "Pat" Manuel is the first male transgender boxer in the history of the United States and five-time national amateur boxing champion and 2012 Olympic trial participant.

Grace Siobahn McKenzie plays for the Golden Gate Women's Rugby Football Club in San Francisco and is also their rookie and recruitment coordinator.

The campaign plans to raffle off a limited number of decks to contributors to the effort:

The proceeds will be directed to Lambda Legal to support its vital work: educating the public about the harmful and real-life consequences that discriminatory anti-trans sports bans have on trans youth and also fighting anti-trans legislation via its hallmark litigation and advocacy campaign strategies.

The trading cards are made from recycled copies of proposed anti-trans legislation from around the nation. #LGBTQ https://t.co/ASGdQ7Cyo8 — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) July 15, 2021

“With hundreds of discriminatory anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in state legislatures across the country, 2021 has become the worst year on record for anti-LGBTQ legislative attacks — and for transgender and non-binary people,” the announcement stated. “The crisis has become unprecedented.

“In addition to enacting trans medical care bans and shameful bathroom bills like North Carolina’s notorious HB2, extremist legislators have also seized on attacking transgender and non-binary athletes and students via bills barring trans women and trans students from playing sports,” the trading card campaign added.