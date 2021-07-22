U.S. women’s soccer, which suffered a brutal 3-0 loss to Sweden on Wednesday morning in their Tokyo Olympic opener, is facing backlash online after kneeling in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham also reacted, calling the protest “Disgraceful & ungrateful.”

Disgraceful & ungrateful. Always all about them—their woke brands are joke brands. https://t.co/NxZo0kGenE — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 21, 2021

“Disgraceful & ungrateful,” Ingraham wrote. “Always all about them—their woke brands are joke brands.”

“I’m so happy they lost,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wrote in a tweet. “I’m actively rooting against US women’s soccer. I want them to be humiliated and embarrassed, just as they humiliate and embarrass our country.”

I'm so happy they lost. I'm actively rooting against US women's soccer. I want them to be humiliated and embarrassed, just as they humiliate and embarrass our country. https://t.co/EnrFOIfVA2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 21, 2021

Actor Kevin Sorbo also weighed in on the loss with a “fun fact.”

“Fun fact: yesterday the US Olympic women’s soccer team knelt for the National Anthem and then proceeded to get shut out by Sweden in their worst loss in 50+ years,” Sorbo wrote.

Fun fact: yesterday the US Olympic women’s soccer team knelt for the National Anthem and then proceeded to get shut out by Sweden in their worst loss in 50+ years. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 22, 2021

Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL credited with killing terrorist Osama bin Laden, also reacted to the loss, saying the team lost because they were “boycotting goals.”

“It’s fine to protest, but the US Women’s Soccer team boycotting goals may have gone too far,” O’Neill said, mocking the team for their loss after the protest.

It’s fine to protest but the US Women’s Soccer team boycotting goals may have gone too far! — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) July 21, 2021

Former Trump Campaign Senior Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis slammed the team after the loss, saying she is “ashamed those losers” were “allowed to represent America when clearly they are ashamed to be Americans.”

“I’m fine with the U.S. Women’s soccer team losing,” Ellis wrote in a tweet. “I’m ashamed those losers like @mPinoe were even allowed to represent America when clearly they are ashamed to be Americans.”

I’m fine with the U.S. Women’s soccer team losing. I’m ashamed those losers like @mPinoe were even allowed to represent America when clearly they are ashamed to be Americans. Stand for the flag or get off the field. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 22, 2021

“Stand for the flag or get off the field,” Ellis added.

“U.S. women’s soccer team is trying so hard to be ‘woke’ that they forgot how to play the game,” said activist Ryan Fournier.

U.S. women's soccer team is trying so hard to be 'woke' that they forgot how to play the game. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 21, 2021

“Every time the US Women’s National Soccer team loses a game, I will proudly play the US National Anthem and stand with my hand over my heart singing every word,” said Act for America founder Brigitte Gabriel.

Every time the US Women's National Soccer team loses a game, I will proudly play the US National Anthem and stand with my hand over my heart singing every word. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 21, 2021

“Maybe less activism and more practice next time,” commentator Lauren Chen wrote in a tweet.

Maybe less activism and more practice next time https://t.co/OcJcZDtzsl — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) July 21, 2021

The Babylon Bee, a satirical site, also mocked the U.S. women’s soccer team with a few headlines.

Inspiring: US Women's Soccer Team To Boycott Scoring Goals Until Racism Is Defeated https://t.co/glqRSt6BZ1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 21, 2021

To Improve Olympic Chances, US Women's Soccer Team Replaced By 15-Year-Old Boys Team In Wigs https://t.co/Ev0kk3lXYB — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 21, 2021

“Inspiring: US Women’s Soccer Team To Boycott Scoring Goals Until Racism Is Defeated” one headline read, with another reading, “To Improve Olympic Chances, US Women’s Soccer Team Replaced By 15-Year-Old Boys Team In Wigs.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.