WATCH: U.S. Swimmers Chant Jill Biden’s Name as First Lady Attends Tokyo Games

First Lady Jill Biden arrived to cheer on the U.S. swim team on Saturday but ended up getting cheered on herself as the American swimmers clapped and shouted “Dr. Biden! Dr. Biden!” as the swimmers prepared to race.

WATCH:

According to the Associated Press:

Without fans in the 15,000-seat Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Saturday, masked teams had ample room to spread out in socially distanced seats above the deck. The U.S. contingent waved tiny American flags and pounded red-white-and-blue Thunderstix, while the Germans spread their large-sized flag over two rows of seats. Waiting for the session to begin, the Americans chanted ‘Dr. Biden, Dr. Biden’ and clapped. None of the usual electricity that typically courses through the Olympic pool was present. Teams shouted the names of their swimmers during the race, when the sound of water splashing was easily heard and music blasted.

Biden also attended a women’s 3-on-3 basketball game with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day.