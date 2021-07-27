Olympic Champ Simone Biles Out of Team Finals

TOKYO (AP) — Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.

The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.