Titans’ Ryan Tannehill: The NFL ‘Forced My Hand to Get Vaccinated’

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill told the media that he is taking the coronavirus vaccine but added that he is only doing so because NFL rules “forced” him to do it.

After Wednesday’s training camp session, Tannehill started to rail against the NFL’s coronavirus protocols, but mid-sentence seemed to pull back, USA Today reported.

“I think it’s a personal decision for everyone, everyone has to make the best decision for them and their families. That’s kind of our mindset in this building,” Tannehill said as he began his comments on the vaccine.

He accused the league of forcing”his hand” to take the vaccine and hinted that he would never have done so if left to his own desires. Though, he also abruptly tempered his comments with an “it is what it is.”

“But they’re (NFL) trying to force your hand, and they ultimately have forced a lot of hands by the protocols, which is… everyone has their own opinions on it, so, it is what it is,” he said. ” I love this game, I love this team, I want to be able to compete and do the things that I think are important, to build chemistry and win football games, so ultimately that forced my hand to get vaccinated.”

Tannehill: NFL forced my hand to get vaccine. #NFL pic.twitter.com/brmHhFMnUX — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) July 28, 2021

According to Titans general manager Jon Robinson, 90 percent of the organization has been vaccinated. And those who are still in the process of being vaccinated must continue to wear masks.

