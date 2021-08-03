Charles Hurt — The Ultimate Participation Trophy: Why Praise for Quitting Undermines Simone Biles’ Career

There would be no value to life if all that mattered was just showing up. Sure, just showing up is the most important thing we all do every single day. But there is nothing extraordinary about just showing up.

Yet, here we are. Simone Biles got the “twisties” — which sound absolutely horrifying — and had to bow out of competing with her team of Americans in Tokyo. And in that instant, she became a heroic icon for many.

This is our new world, where everyone gets a trophy no matter how they perform. A world where everything can be anything, all depending on how you feel. How you identify.

Just because I “identify” as a brilliant, petite gymnast does not make me one — though, to be clear, my children would love to see me don a leotard and try my very best.

Whether we like it or not, there is still reality. And part of reality is something called the laws of physics. If most of us attempted anything Miss Biles makes look so easy, we would be carted off on a stretch — if we were lucky. There’s a better chance than not it would kill us.

It is sad, maybe, but those are just the laws of physics.

Ironically, the person most ill-served by this whole celebratory orgy of failure is Simone Biles herself.

When effort rather than accomplishment — failure rather than achievement — is celebrated, it is the very best among us who are punished the most. When everybody gets gold for just showing up, gold loses all value.

During her extraordinary career, Miss Biles has demonstrated that she is among the very best who ever dusted her hands in chalk. She has earned plenty of gold hardware to show for it.

Perhaps we should look to the formerly “Mr.” Jenner to mansplain all this quitting for us. After all, he waited until his Olympic career was long over before he started quitting.

