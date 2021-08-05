Only One U.S. Women’s Soccer Player Refused to Take a Knee Before Bronze Medal Game

Carli Lloyd was one of the few bright spots for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in Tokyo for leading the team in goals and patriotism when she remained standing when her teammates all took a knee.

On Thursday, Lloyd became the first U.S. woman soccer player to reach ten goals at the International Games. And it was mostly due to her performance in Tokyo that the USWNT medaled at all when they beat Australia to take home the bronze on Thursday.

Carli Lloyd just scored her tenth goal in the Olympics. More than any other #USWNT player. Legend. Congrats on bringing home another medal! pic.twitter.com/sYAyAVuC1T — Daytona Soccer Fest (@D_Soccerfest) August 5, 2021

Washington Post leftist Molly Hensley-Clancy was shocked that Lloyd wouldn’t take a knee like little Miss purple hair and the rest of the woke squad.

“I think Carli Lloyd has spoken about why she doesn’t want to kneel during the national anthem. But I’m curious if anyone has asked her why she chose not to take a knee for a minute before kickoff along with every other American player, staff member, and referee,” Hensley-Clancy wrote.

I think Carli Lloyd has spoken about why she doesn't want to kneel during the national anthem. But I'm curious if anyone has asked her why she chose not to take a knee for a minute before kickoff along with every other American player, staff member, and referee pic.twitter.com/aI1SAehJrN — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) August 5, 2021

The U.S. women’s team has protested consistently throughout the Olympics. Kneeling before games along with teams from other countries and, in some cases, even referees and other soccer officials.

Lloyd once noted that the nice thing about the USWNT is that they all have each other’s back whether they want to protest or not.

“I think the beauty of this team is that we stand behind each other, no matter what,” Lloyd said in January. “And you know, players decided to kneel, some players decided to stand, and at the end of the day, we have each other’s backs. Ultimately, we’re here to support one another in any way that we can, and that’s what’s amazing about this team.”

Megan Rapinoe, the most outspoken of all political activists on the U.S. women’s team and one of the most radical athlete activists in the world, justified the Olympic protests as a way of using the “platform” to “do the most good that they possibly can in the world.”

Rapinoe said:

It’s an opportunity for us to continue to use our voices and use our platforms to talk about the things that affect all of us intimately in different ways. We have people from Team USA, from all over the country, from all backgrounds, and people literally from all over the world for every other team so I obviously encourage everyone to use that platform to the best of their ability to do the most good that they possibly can in the world, especially as all eyes are on Tokyo these next couple weeks. We’re on the global stage with the world’s media, and eyeballs and people’s attention, all drawn to one place with a collection of incredible athletes from all over the world, who care a lot about what they’re doing here in Tokyo in terms of their sport, and who care a lot about a lot of other things.

For Lloyd, 39, the Tokyo Olympics will likely be her last Olympic event. If it is, she will end her national team career as the highest scorer in U.S. Women’s National Team history.

