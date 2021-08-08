U.S. Beats China in Olympic Gold Medals for Most Overall

In America’s second-most-successful Olympics since the 1984 Los Angeles games, Team U.S.A. has won 39 gold medals, while China ended the 2020 Tokyo games with 38 gold medals.

China had a chance to tie the U.S. for Olympic gold when middleweight boxer Li Qian fought Great Britain’s Lauren Price on Sunday, but Price won the gold.

In addition to clinching the gold, Team U.S.A. also won the most overall medals at the Tokyo Olympics, with 41 silver and 33 bronze, beating China by 25 for overall medals.

Team USA’s gold medal surge was largely driven by US swimmer Caleb Dressel, who won 5 gold medals.

🐊 Caeleb Dressel closes #Olympics schedule swimming fly on 🇺🇸 world-record 4x100m Medley Relay. 5⃣th 🇺🇸 man to claim 5⃣ or more golds in a single #Olympics. Here's the list: 🏊‍♂️ Caeleb Dressel, Mark Spitz, Matt Biondi, Michael Phelps

⛸️ Eric Heiden#GoGators | #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/6HdjkLvggy — Gators Olympics (@GatorsOlympics) August 1, 2021

Swimming wasn’t the only U.S. water sport to contribute. Team USA water polo also brought home gold.

GOLD MEDAL Team USA is bringing home the gold and becomes just the third nation to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in water polo! (via @OnHerTurf)pic.twitter.com/Xil8WqxVic — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 8, 2021

Japan finished third with 27 gold medals, and Great Britain was fourth with 22 gold medals.