VIDEO: Rockies Probe Alleged Racial Slur Incident During Brinson At-Bat

Rockies Probe Alleged Racial Slur Incident During Brinson At-Bat

The Colorado Rockies say they will investigate an incident in which it appeared a fan shouted a racial slur at a black Florida Marlins player during an at-bat on Sunday.

During the ninth inning of the Marlins-Rockies game at Coors Field, the telecast for Bally Sports Florida picked up what sounded like a fan yelling “n*gger!” during Lewis Brinson’s at-bat. Brinson is black.

Soon after that video was posted, the Rockies blasted the fan and promised to eject anyone caught using racial slurs.

However, since then, multiple Twitter users have come forward claiming that the fan was actually shouting “Dinger” in an attempt to gain the attention of the Rockies mascot, who goes by that name.

Another Twitter user posted this video, backing up that claim:

It does appear as though the appearance of the mascot coincides with the fan beginning to shout. It is also noteworthy that neither Brinson, nor any of the players, umps, or fans in the area seemed to react to the shouting the way one would expect if someone were shouting racial slurs.

According to ESPN:

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement on Sunday night that ‘we have to continue to work together to ensure that racism is never tolerated on or off the field.’

‘While many are truly committed to respect and equality for all, the abhorrent racial animus displayed today highlights that there is still much work to be done,’ he said.

“Neither Lewis nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout heard what was shouted,” Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer told the Associated Press. “We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them.”

The Rockies have not provided further details about the investigation.

