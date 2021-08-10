Simon Biles: ‘I’m Very Much Pro-Choice’ Because ‘Foster Care System Is Broken’

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is pushing back against critics of her response to an Instagram post that said, “Abortion is wrong.”

Biles recently asked for her Instagram followers to post their unpopular opinions. One such follower responded by saying, “Abortion is wrong.” Biles responded to the post with a lengthy defense of abortion and criticized adoption by citing her experiences in the foster care system.

(LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Biles’s response to the follower was captioned in the following tweet.

“I already know this is going to start the biggest argument and may even lose followers BUT… I’m very much pro-choice,” Biles tweeted. “Your body. Your choice.”

“Also for everyone gonna say ‘just put it up for adoption,’ it’s not that easy and coming from someone who was in the foster care system TRUST me… foster care system is broken and it’s tough, especially on the kids and young adults who age out, and adoption is expensive, I’m just saying,” Biles tweeted.

I assume this is what this person is talking about. Nothing about being better off dead. Why do people twist other people’s words when the receipts exist? @Simone_Biles has been in the system, she understands it better than many. https://t.co/BnqygLhhFX pic.twitter.com/IKq77RdFTr — Pegs (@Miss_Peg) August 10, 2021

One Twitter account responded:

“Thoughts with all the kids in the foster care system today being told by @Simone_Biles that their lives are worth nothing and are better off dead.”

Biles defended her comments on Twitter.

DO NOT misconstrue my words. That is not at all what I implied. I did NOT say I support to abort rather than to put them through the foster care system. What I did imply is that you should not control someone elses body/decision. Let’s be real what you care about is control… https://t.co/IWVz0ydpXi — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 10, 2021

“DO NOT misconstrue my words,” Biles tweeted. “That is not at all what I implied. I did NOT say I support to abort rather than to put them through the foster care system. What I did imply is that you should not control someone else’s body/decision. Let’s be real what you care about is control.”

“I have forever & will continue to support foster kids,” Biles tweeted. “AS I WAS ONE. I’ve been an advocate for foster kids and the system but you wouldn’t know that because you don’t follow me, you just like to open your mouth.”

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Another Twitter account came to Biles defense:

“I assume this is what this person is talking about,” @miss_Peg tweeted. “Nothing about being better off dead. Why do people twist other people’s words when the receipts exist?@Simone_Biles has been in the system, she understands it better than many.”

But many on social media defended the unborn:

Frankly, I don’t mind making you angry. I mind anyone killing babies. Which of those is worse? Doing whatever makes you feel good with no regard for others is hedonistic. May God have mercy on our callous hearts. — Stacy Rollans (@stacy_tweet) August 10, 2021

Why isn’t anyone talking about the idea of birth control for anyone not ready willing or able to support or raise a child????? Wouldn’t this eliminate the need for abortions in the first place?? Problem solved. — Kings and Poets (@PoetsAndKings21) August 10, 2021

Abortion wipes out generations of women — Liam (@LiamDan008) August 10, 2021

To provide some clarity, pro-life people aren’t so over a desire to control other people. The stance comes from the belief that from the moment of conception, the fetus is its own unique human being worthy of life and protection. You can disagree w that. But that’s the view. — M0ser (@TM0s41) August 10, 2021

