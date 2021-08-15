WATCH: Rams Fan Badly Beaten in Shocking Brawl

Several fans erupted in violence with a bloody brawl in the stands after finally being allowed to return to L.A.’s SoFi Stadium to see the Rams take on the Chargers for the NFL preseason.

From video of the incident, it appears that a large Rams fan was having words with some purple-clad Chargers fans when fists started flying.

The altercation started with harsh words, finger-pointing, and hand slapping. But the fists began flying after a thus far unidentified woman threw a cup of beer, apparently sparking the Rams fan to throw the first punch.

The Rams fan ended up with his jersey ripped off and his face and chest splattered with blood by the time it was over.

Watch:

Huge fight at the Rams-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium… pic.twitter.com/aOrndTxdKF — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) August 15, 2021

The fight spilled over into another pair of fans who resorted to fisticuffs, as well.

It is unknown exactly what started the thrashing, but here is another angle early in the brawl:

It took stadium security nearly two full minutes to finally get to the scene of the donnybrook to calm the situation.

The players on the field had the final word, at least as far as who was to win the game when the Charges won 13-6.

