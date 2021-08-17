Raiders to Require Proof of Vaccination at Home Games

Las Vegas Raiders fans will need more than Darth Vader helmets and facepaint when they come to home games this year. They’re also going to need to be vaccinated.

The team announced the policy on Monday. Proof of vaccination will allow fans to be in the stadium without having to wear masks.

(David Greedy/Getty Images)

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” Raiders Owner Mark Davis said. “After consultation with Governor (Steve) Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season.”

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

However, all hope is not lost for fans who aren’t vaccinated. The Raiders will provide vaccinations on-site. However, fans who get vaccinated at the stadium will have to wear masks until their vaccination regimen is completed.

“The Raiders are the first team in the NFL to required proof of vaccination to attend games this season,” Pro Football Talk reports.