Tim Tebow Cut by Jacksonville Jaguars, Ending NFL Comeback Attempt

On Tuesday, Jacksonville cut former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, ending the former quarterback’s attempt to restart his career as a tight end.

Tuesday’s cut is the first round of cuts NFL teams will go through as they whittle their rosters down from 90 to 53.

Tebow thanked the Jags for the opportunity in a tweet.

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Tebow joined the Jaguars after his friend and former college coach Urban Meyer became the head coach. Tebow attempted to make the roster by converting to tight end. However, video of the former Florida Gator struggling while trying to make blocks during Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland went viral over the weekend. Those struggles prompted many to believe that Tebow would be among Jacksonville’s early cuts.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

“Tebow, 34, hadn’t played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and had spent the past six years working as a broadcaster on the SEC Network and working on his professional baseball career,” ESPN reports.

Tebow played for the Broncos, Jets, Patriots, and Eagles during his six years in the league before joining Meyer in Jacksonville.