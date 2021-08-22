WATCH: Fan Gets Knocked Out During Insane Brawl at Steelers Game

This was definitely not your normal fan fight.

During the Steelers game against the Lions on Saturday night, a woman in the stands argued with a man as she stood between him and another man she appeared to be with.

At some point, the argument became heated and then turned physical. The man pushed the woman while telling her not to touch him—the woman retaliated by slapping the man in the face. The men then started fighting, and the man who appeared to be the husband or boyfriend of the woman got knocked out.

It’s football season again in Pittsburgh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uY9PB7p9Kz — Jimmy Brooks 🏽‍ (@EvrybodyHatesAP) August 22, 2021

“She smacked him, she smacked him in his face,” another fan can be heard saying as security rushed to the scene.

“She hit him first,” another fan chimed in. “Someone get his glasses.”

While true, the woman appears to have struck the man first. It also looks like the man put his hands on her first as he pushed her away, saying, “Don’t touch me.”

In any event, the whole thing was really dumb.

Twitter users were quick to point out that Steelers fans have a reputation for rowdy behavior.

Ive been to so many Steelers games and can confirm I see more Steelers fans fight eachother than the other teams. Smfh. https://t.co/o3DSNdAult — Marko Bakovic (@m_bakovic7) August 22, 2021

I went there a couple years ago with my wife for a Browns steelers game. Never again. Was 2 different fights right around our seats. One was about halfway thru the game and the other was as we were walking down the steps at the end of the game and steelers fans were instigating — Chris Pendell (@no_pit_pendell) August 22, 2021

this is not a hate on the steelers fans. this is just the 5th pre szn fight i’ve seen so far LOL like come on ppl https://t.co/qlr8Uq2jBa — gabb goudy ⭐️ (@gabbgoudy) August 22, 2021

This is why I won’t go to Heinz Field. Every single time there are fights, usually started by Steelers fans, often among Steelers fans. We can’t bash other cities’ fans these days, ours are awful. — K. T. (@KT2740) August 22, 2021

The Steelers won the game, 26-20.