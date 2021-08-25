Rutgers Football Player Transfers Due to School’s Vaccine Mandate

Rutgers University’s decision to mandate that their students and student-athletes be vaccinated to attend school and play sports has cost them one of their most promising prospects.

Peyton Powell, a 4-star defensive back, has decided to leave the Scarlet Knights and enter the transfer portal.

“The University of Rutgers has made the COVID vaccine mandatory to attend school and play football, therefore I have no other choice but to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Powell wrote on Twitter.

Rutgers University* 👌 — Peyton Powell (@PPowell_) August 24, 2021

Powell has not been with the team since training camp. Rutgers is not the only Big 10 school to mandate vaccines.

Ohio State has mandated vaccines. Michigan has also instituted vaccine mandates before August 30th, Outkick reports.

“We are committed to health and safety for all members of our community, and adding COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students,” Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said in a statement announcing the policy in March.

PISCATAWAY, NJ – DECEMBER 05: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs onto the field before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium on December 5, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

If more Big 10 teams join Rutgers, Michigan, and Ohio State, and other conferences don’t require vaccines, the Big 10 could see a talent drain as more athletes transfer out of the conference.

Rutgers is the state university of New Jersey.