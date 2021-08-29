WATCH: Former NFL QB Trent Dilfer Confronts Player During Sideline Meltdown

Trent Dilfer
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Former Baltimore Raven Trent Dilfer appeared to get physical with a player during an angry sideline confrontation at a high school football game.

Dilfer, 49, is the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. During a game on Friday night, the former NFL vet got into a heated exchange with one of his players, Beau Dawson, in which the 6’4 Dilfer appeared to grab Dawson’s pads and drive him back while screaming.

Dilfer took responsibility for “unfairly” singling Dawson out for criticism in a statement that appeared on the school’s Twitter account.

“During a moment of frustration in an attempt to get our team to play with more discipline, I unfairly singled Beau out,” Dilfer wrote. “Somehow Beau Dawson has been portrayed publicly as the culprit in this situation, when in reality I should have been a better leader and shown greater wisdom and discernment in how I handled this incident. Overall, I could not be more proud of Beau and the rest of our team for how they handle the emotional nature of each game they compete in.”

Dilfer certainly had his critics on Twitter. However, there were also those who felt like the incident was overblown.

Whether the incident is an egregious overstepping of bounds or an old-school attempt to discipline and motivate his players, it’s on Twitter which means it’s bad for Dilfer.

Lipscomb won the game, 62-7.

