Cops Teed Off by Naked Woman Driving Golf Cart Through Scene of Armed Standoff

Police in Dunedin, Florida, were stunned Sunday when a naked woman drove a golf cart right through their cordoned-off scene of an hours-long standoff with an armed suspect.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s officers were engaged in a six-hour standoff with teenage suspect Myles Abbott in the town just west of Tampa when a totally naked 28-year-old Jessica Smith drove her cart in between the police and the home on top of which the suspect was standing. And according to the New York Post, the woman refused to move the vehicle out of the crime scene.

A police report claimed that Smith reeked of alcohol when she breached the police perimeter, the paper added.

28-year-old Jessica Elisabeth Smith drove a golf cart by several marked sheriff's vehicles that were at the scene and ignored a deputy's commands to leave as she approached the house where the armed teenager was on the roof.https://t.co/EJNVGlMrdj — WJBF (@WJBF) September 8, 2021

The woman obstinately refused to leave the scene. Officers had to physically remove the Boston-born Smith from the cart and arrest her even as the standoff with Abbott continued, officials said.

“(Smith) had a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her… and she was completely nude,” the arrest affidavit said, adding, “(Her) actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at.”

After being released, Smith was charged with resisting a police officer without violence and prudently decided not to speak to the press.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old standoff suspect eventually climbed down off the roof after spending six hours waving a gun at the police. He was charged with loitering and prowling, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, weapons charges, and resisting an officer without violence. He also reportedly had a previous warrant for vehicular homicide.

